Animal Law Enforcement reminds dog owners to keep dogs on leash

COLORADO SPRINGS – With temperatures on the rise, this means many of you will be taking the family and your pets outside to enjoy the sunshine. We’re watching out for your safety with an important reminder to keep your dogs on a leash!

Your dog needs to be on a leash at all times when you’re out at parks and trails. If someone sees your dog off the leash and makes a complaint there can be serious consequences, including fines which start at $45. You could even be called to court.

Keeping dogs on their leash isn’t just crucial to your safety, it can save their life as well.

“We definitely don’t like to see when animals get loose and get hit by cars,” said El Paso County Animal Law Enforcement Sgt. Jeff Rigney. “We do see that happen and that’s why we take [leash laws] to heart.”

If your dog attacks someone and causes injury, that’s when animal law enforcement steps in. There’s a possibility of jail time or even losing your animal. If you see a stray animal you can call Animal Law Enforcement at (719) 473-1741.

The only exception to this are dog parks, where you’re allowed to let your dog off the leash only after you’re inside the park.

Most parks will have a list of rules that you need to adhere to as well. These can will be different depending on the park or trail you’re visiting.