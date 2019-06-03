Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

(KPRC)  A Texas family is upset because they said they received a graduation cake made of Styrofoam.

Marsy Flores says she wanted to make sure that her daughter’s high school graduation party was perfect.

“This is my baby, and she was graduating, so it was very important to me,” Flores said.

Flores said that when she went to pick up the graduation cake the morning of the ceremony, she hit a snag.  Walmart had lost her order for a two-tier cake.

“They didn’t have our order. They didn’t have anything ready,” she said.

Flores said the store offered to give her a different cake free of charge.  She chose a smaller cake, and the bakery added a picture and several adornments to the frosting.

She thought that the party was back on track but realized she had another problem when she went to cut the cake and realized it wasn’t a cake at all.

CLICK HERE to read more.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
IHOP unveils three new, all-natural, Black Angus beef “pancakes”

IHOP unveils three new, all-natural, Black Angus beef “pancakes”

1:53 pm
Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs

Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs

1:20 pm
Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

1:01 pm
IHOP unveils three new, all-natural, Black Angus beef “pancakes”
News

IHOP unveils three new, all-natural, Black Angus beef “pancakes”

Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs
News

Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart
News

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

Scroll to top
Skip to content