Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

(KPRC) A Texas family is upset because they said they received a graduation cake made of Styrofoam.

Marsy Flores says she wanted to make sure that her daughter’s high school graduation party was perfect.

“This is my baby, and she was graduating, so it was very important to me,” Flores said.

Flores said that when she went to pick up the graduation cake the morning of the ceremony, she hit a snag. Walmart had lost her order for a two-tier cake.

“They didn’t have our order. They didn’t have anything ready,” she said.

Flores said the store offered to give her a different cake free of charge. She chose a smaller cake, and the bakery added a picture and several adornments to the frosting.

She thought that the party was back on track but realized she had another problem when she went to cut the cake and realized it wasn’t a cake at all.

