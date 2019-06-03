Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

NEWARK, N.J. – Quest Diagnostics announced Monday that a data breach from a billing service provider exposed the personal information of 11.9 million people.

The company, which provides laboratory services to millions of Americans, said Social Security numbers, financial data and medical information could have been exposed. However, the company said lab test results were not exposed in the breach.

Quest Diagnostics said “an unauthorized user” gained access to the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), which provides services to Optum360, which Quest uses as a contractor.

In a statement from Quest Diagnostics, it said it has not received complete information from AMCA about the breach, and it hasn’t been able to independently verify information provided by AMCA.

“Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information. Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA.”

Quest Diagnostics said it will notify people who were affected by the breach. The company said the incident is under investigation.