President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

LONDON (AP) – President Donald Trump has started his trip to Britain with an attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the U.S. leader should not be honored with a state visit.

Moments before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London, Trump tweeted that Khan was a “stone cold loser” who “by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London.”

Trump said Khan “should focus on crime in London, not me.”

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

In a newspaper column on Sunday, Khan said Trump was “one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat” from the far-right to liberal democracy.

Khan has been a frequent critic of Trump and gave permission for an inflatable blimp depicting the president as a screaming baby to be flown near Parliament during the president’s trip to the U.K. last year. Protesters plan to fly the blimp again during Trump’s three-day state visit.

Khan supporters call Trump racist for his attacks on London’s first Muslim mayor.

The agenda for Trump’s weeklong journey is largely ceremonial: a state visit and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in London, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland.

But Trump’s visit also comes at a fraught time in British politics, with Prime Minister Theresa May stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 over the country’s Brexit turmoil. Lawmakers in Parliament have repeatedly rejected May’s Brexit divorce deal with the European Union.

Trump will meet with May, but Monday’s focus will be on elaborate ceremonies honoring the president. It begins with Queen Elizabeth II holding a grand welcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace, moves on to a formal tea with Prince Charles and ends with a sumptuous state banquet Monday night.

