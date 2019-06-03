Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

Perdue chicken recall
One of the labels under recall orders from Perdue Foods LLC.

Perdue Foods announced a recall of 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because they could be contaminated with “pieces of bone material.”

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall covers the following products produced on March 21, 2019:

  • 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
  • 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
  • 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
  • 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
  • 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

Affected products have the establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA’s mark of inspection. They were shipped across the U.S.

While consumers reported the issue, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions” due to the issue, according to the USDA.

If you have any of the affected products, either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
