Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison

Emmanuel Aranda

MINNEAPOLIS – The man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 19 years in prison on Monday.

24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda showed little emotion and said almost nothing as he was sentenced The Minneapolis man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack.

Authorities say Aranda told investigators he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill.” Authorities say Aranda approached the youngster at random, picked him up and hurled him over a third-floor railing before fleeing the scene. He was captured aboard a light rail train. The boy survived the attack but has required multiple surgeries for head trauma and broken bones.

His parents, who have requested privacy, had impact statements read in court. The boy’s father told Aranda, “You chose to take your hate and your hurt out on my precious boy.” Aranda’s mother, Becky, said her son is mentally ill. She said he belongs in a mental hospital, not prison.

With good behavior and time already served in jail, Aranda is eligible for parole in 12 years.

(The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this story.)

Associated Press

