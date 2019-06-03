IHOP unveils three new, all-natural, Black Angus beef “pancakes”

When IHOP changed their name to IHob to promote its burgers last year, the internet went crazy and told them to stick to pancakes. So now, the International House of Pancakes is listening but with a twist.

The restaurant introduced its new all-natural 100% USDA Choice, Black Angus beef burgers they are calling “pancakes”: The Garlic Butter “Pancake”, Loaded Philly “Pancake”, and The Big IHOP “Pancake”.

The Big IHOP Pancake Burger includes their world-famous buttermilk pancake griddled with cheddar cheese between two premium Steakburger patties topped with American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and IHOP Sauce.

The Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger) is a west coast garlic butter goodness topped with Gilroy garlic butter, bacon, White Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

The Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger) is piled high with sautéed onions and peppers and smothered with melted White Cheddar cheese and Cheddar cheese sauce. All three “pancakes” are here for a limited time and will be served with unlimited fries starting at $6.99