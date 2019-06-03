Cougar killed after attacking child in Washington state

KING/NBC NEWS – A 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when a cougar attacked him in Leavenworth, Washington.

Washington State Patrol says the attack happened in the Enchantment Park area Saturday night. Officials said the cougar came out of the brush near a playground and knocked the younger boy over.

The cougar, which was tracked down and euthanized, was a male weighing about 125 pounds and was only 18-20 months old.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said tests on the euthanized cougar showed it was not unhealthy. There have only been two fatal cougar attacks in Washington state since 1924.

