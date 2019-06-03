Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps

NBC News – Apple announced the end of an era Monday at its yearly developers conference. The longrunning iTunes app will soon be no more.

Apple is replacing iTunes with separate apps for music, podcasts, and television. All three new apps will be part of the new Catalina operating system for desktops.

iTunes helped jumpstart the digital music economy and made Apple a force in the entertainment industry.

All music originally purchased by users in iTunes will still be available in the new Music app.

