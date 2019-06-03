12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

DOUGLAS COUNTY – A 12-hour closure of one lane of northbound I-25 between Monument and Larkspur Monday night into Tuesday morning is just the first of what will likely be numerous long-duration lane closures over the coming weeks and months in the I-25 South Gap Project.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed a mile-and-a-half section of one lane of the interstate at the Greenland exit from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. CDOT says the closure is necessary for crews to begin work on a new interchange at Greenland Road. The northbound off-ramp to Greenland Road is also closed for the same duration.

Drivers are being told to expect delays while the lane is shut down, as well as during future lane closures in the same area. Alternate routes include Spruce Mountain Road from Palmer Lake to Larkspur, State Highway 83 from North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to State Highway 86 in Franktown, or State Highway 105 from Monument to State Highway 85 in Sedalia, with other various access points back to the interstate along the way.

“I try to avoid it as much as possible,” said Kim Kirby of Monument, who says she commutes to Denver for work daily. “Generally, you never know what’s going to happen. This morning, it was backed up. Some days, it goes a little smoother. Usually in the afternoons it’s bad. Friday is the worst.”

“We travel mostly down 83 when we’re going down to Colorado Springs or coming down here to Monument,” said Parker resident Heather Cotterman. Norita Francisco of Wheat Ridge avoids traffic in The Gap by riding the Bustang bus service. “You can sleep, you can rest and relax,” Francisco said.

Detouring drivers have resulted in much more traffic than usual in places like Larkspur and Palmer Lake, especially when crashes bring interstate traffic to a standstill, bringing the potential for extra business at local establishments, but also increased danger due to drivers unfamiliar with the area.