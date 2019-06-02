Severe Weather Sunday Afternoon/Evening

Tonight’s Forecast:

** SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM **

Thunderstorms developing over the higher elevations, including the Raton Mesa, Sangre de Cristo’s, Rampart Range and Palmer Divide have moved out onto I-25 and will continue their trek across the Eastern Plains later this afternoon and early this evening. A slight risk for severe weather is in effect for all of Eastern Colorado as some storms are likely to become severe with hail greater than 1″ in diameter and strong winds in excess of 60 mph. Storms will move out onto the Plains and come to an end this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Warmer for Monday with a less chance for afternoon thunderstorms. A slight risk for severe weather is forecasted the Eastern Plains and Kansas border on Monday afternoon and evening. The remainder of Eastern Colorado, including the I-25 corridor, will have a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s for the Springs and near 90 for Pueblo and the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 82; Low – 51. Becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny on Monday morning with a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

PUEBLO: High – 89; Low – 53. Clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Sunny on Monday morning with a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs near 90.

CANON CITY: High – 87; Low – 54. Clear tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny on Monday morning with a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 72; Low – 45. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Clearing tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny on Monday morning with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

PLAINS: High – 80s/90s; Low – 50s. Clearing tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny on Monday morning with severe thunderstorms likely once again by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 40s/50s. Clearing tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny on Monday morning with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring changes to the state, but the chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast. A upper level low in California will continue to send chunks of energy in our direction which, coupled with daytime heating and moisture, will ignite afternoon thunderstorms. By Wednesday, the Low starts to move across the country and cools us down. It’s not until next weekend where we the atmosphere settles down and stabilizes a bit, bringing an increase in our temperatures and calmer weather.