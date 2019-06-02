CSPD investigating drive by shooting on southeast side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS – Just before midnight Saturday night, CSPD officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to the area of 1300 Shasta Dr. for a reported shooting.

CSPD said their investigation revealed that the victim was driving in the area when a car passed him and began shooting at a house. The victim was shot in the leg but the injury was not life-threatening.

The house that was targeted was hit several times but none of the occupants were injured, according to CSPD.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. CSPD is asking that anyone with information on the incident call them at (719) 444-7000.