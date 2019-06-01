Weekend Evening Storms

Today’s Forecast:

Morning sunshine will give way to midday cloud development in the mountains which will lead to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms rolling onto I-25 and the Eastern Plains. We are just barely underneath an area of high pressure. Since we are on the edge, there is a chance for some of these thunderstorms to break through. If they do, some could become marginally severe with small hail and gusty winds. Highs today in the upper 70s for the Springs, 80s for Pueblo and the Plains. Tonight, eventual overnight clearing and lows in the upper 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 77. Morning sunshine with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: High – 84. Morning sunshine with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: High – 81. Morning sunshine with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 67. Morning sunshine with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s. Morning sunshine with a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

PLAINS: High – 80s. Morning sunshine with a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s. Morning sunshine with a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Sunday will bring another round of marginally strong thunderstorms. Sunshine to start with afternoon thunder rolling off the high country. Highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. We’ll keep the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the forecast for the next week as we make our way into the summer thunderstorm season. Warmer for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s and another cool down on Wednesday with a passing cold front.