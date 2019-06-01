Another Round of Afternoon Thunder

Tonight’s Forecast:

** Severe Thunder Storm Watch for Las Animas and Baca Counties until 8PM **

Thunderstorms developing over the higher elevations, including the Raton Mesa, Sangre de Cristo’s, Rampart Range and Palmer Divide will move out onto I-25 and the Eastern Plains later this afternoon and early this evening. Some may cross the severe threshold with hail around 1″, which is the equivalent of a quarter in size. Gusty winds are also likely with these storms. Storms will move out onto the Plains and come to an end by 10pm tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday will provide another repeat performance of morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms. Once again, some of these storms will be strong to severe as they make their way into the lower elevations and Eastern Plains. Highs will reach into the upper 70s for the Pikes Peak region, mid 80s for Pueblo and the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 77; Low – 49. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny on Sunday morning, once again giving way to the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms from the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

PUEBLO: High – 84; Low – 52. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Mostly clear on Sunday morning, once again giving way to the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms from the mountains. Highs in the mid 80s.

CANON CITY: High – 82; Low – 53. Decreasing tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Mostly clear on Sunday morning with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms from the mountains. Highs in the lower 80s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 62; Low – 39. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Partly Cloudy on Sunday morning with developing afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Mostly cloudy with decreasing cloud late and lows in the 50s. Partly cloudy early Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by mid afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly cloudy with decreasing cloud late and lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy early Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for strong thunderstorms by mid afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Monday and Tuesday look to be warmer, but the chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast. A upper level low in California will continue to send chunks of energy in our direction which, coupled with daytime heating and moisture, will ignite afternoon thunderstorms. Monday could once again bring strong to severe storms on the Eastern Plains and Kansas border. By Wednesday, the Low starts to move across the country and cools us down. It’s not until next weekend where we get into more of a high-pressure forecast (in a good way :)) that will help to stabilize our weather.