Eleven dead in shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse

VIRGINIA BEACH – Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera says 11 people were killed and six injured in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Cervera says the shooter is also dead and is believed to be a disgruntled employee, who worked for city’s Public Utilities department.

One of the victims is a Virginia Beach police officer. Chief Cervera says the officer’s bulletproof vest saved his life.

Several courthouse employees are also injured, but police have not released their identities.

City officials are reacting to the shooting. City Councilman Aaron Rouse said the shooting will not define the city. “We will come together. We show the strength of our city,” he said.