COLORADO SPRINGS – A power outage is affecting close to 1800-customers in southeast Colorado Springs. The rough boundaries are between the Hancock Expressway to the south and Airport Blvd to the north, and between Chelton Rd. to the east and just west of Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs Utilities are working to restore service to the area. Traffic lights are reportedly out in some intersections, so make sure to treat them as four-way stops. The cause of the outage is unknown.