Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help in identifying a man that was found dead some 17-years ago off Colorado Highway 114 in Saguache County. On Saturday, October 19th, 2002, the CBI assisted the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office in recovering the remains of a man. The body was found wrapped in a blanket. His identity has remained a mystery since.

A coroner’s examination concluded that the cause of death was a homicide and provided the following information about the victim:

Unknown male, unknown age—possibly between 40 and 60.

225-300 lbs., 6’5” tall

Brown hair

No tattoos or obvious scars

Additionally, the remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.

“Unfortunately, there was no identification, vehicles, or information located with the remains that would not only help investigators to identify the victim, but also locate the person(s) responsible for his murder. Sheriff Dan Warwick says, “It’s a case that the sheriff’s office has actively worked on over the years, and I am hopeful someone will come forward to provide a key piece of information to help solve this case.”

If you have any information on this case or believe you may know the victim, please contact the CBI at 303-239-4211 or the SCSO at 719-655-2525.

A forensic artist completed the facial recognition sketches of the victim.

Saguache is located approximately 180 miles southwest of Denver.