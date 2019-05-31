Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
MANITOU SPRINGS – Manitou Springs is ready for the start of the Colorado Wine Festival. In fact, the event is so popular that it’s now completely sold out. 37-Colorado wineries are taking part in the festival. The event is being held in Memorial Park on Saturday. The event includes live music, food and vendors. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and there’s no admission to the park after 4:00 p.m.

All participants must be 21 years of age or older. Admission is free to designated to drivers who do not partake in wine sampling, though they do require a ticket. Also, your four-legged friends are not being allowed into the event. If you plan on bringing small children, keep in mind that strollers are not being permitted either.

For more information on the Wine Festival, click here.

 

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
