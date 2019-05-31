January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

COLORADO SPRINGS – According to a new release from the District Attorney’s office, an officer involved in a shooting that occurred on January 23rd, 2019 at the Mountain Ridge Apartments has been ruled as justified. The report outlines the encounter between officers Waldera and Nevarez and the suspect Thomas McGeorge.

According to the report, an anonymous caller reported hearing gunshots fired from the third floor of the apartment complex located on Verde Drive. Upon arrival, additional people reported also reported hearing shots.

When both of the officers entered the complex and climbed to the third floor, they found a man leaning against a wall holding an object that they realized was a gun. The report details Officer Waldera started to order the man to show his hands at which point the suspect raised his hand with the gun. Officer Nevarez, believing the gun was pointed at him, dived to one side as Officer Waldera fired his pistol at the suspect. After looking down the hallway and seeing the suspect still holding the gun, Officer Nevarez fired two more times.

The suspect, Thomas McGeorge only sustained superficial injuries. He has a criminal case pending with his next court appearance set for June 13th. The report says the evidence supports the conclusion that the officers acted in accordance with the law.

According to Colorado statutes, an officer is justified in using deadly force if: