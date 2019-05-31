Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain

NEW YORK – Some good samaritans in Syracuse, New York came together to create a happy ending for some ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

The whole event, one mother duck frantically calling for her ducklings, all caught on news cameras.

Trapped and helpless, three of the ducklings stuck inside a grate with two more trapped in a structure in a nearby pond.

“I saw a mother in distress with three of her ducklings,” commented Erika Ochs, who was passing by and just so happens to be a wildlife specialist.

After realizing the ducks needed to be rescued, she decided to take a “quack” at it.

“It’s kinda fun to do something not on the clock,” she continued.

From that point forward, it was all hands on duck!

With a local security company on standby, Syracuse Police lent a hand and a net from a nearby sporting goods store.

The group went to work and one by one pulled the ducks to safety while working to keep mamma duck calm.

“It just puts a smile on your face to know you made a difference,” commented Erika.

To this mother duck and her ducklings, who get to waddle away together, that small act of kindness made all the difference.

Jon McMichael

Jon McMichael is the digital reporter for KOAA. He's been with the station since October 2017.
