Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain

NEW YORK – Some good samaritans in Syracuse, New York came together to create a happy ending for some ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

The whole event, one mother duck frantically calling for her ducklings, all caught on news cameras.

Trapped and helpless, three of the ducklings stuck inside a grate with two more trapped in a structure in a nearby pond.

“I saw a mother in distress with three of her ducklings,” commented Erika Ochs, who was passing by and just so happens to be a wildlife specialist.

After realizing the ducks needed to be rescued, she decided to take a “quack” at it.

“It’s kinda fun to do something not on the clock,” she continued.

From that point forward, it was all hands on duck!

With a local security company on standby, Syracuse Police lent a hand and a net from a nearby sporting goods store.

The group went to work and one by one pulled the ducks to safety while working to keep mamma duck calm.

“It just puts a smile on your face to know you made a difference,” commented Erika.

To this mother duck and her ducklings, who get to waddle away together, that small act of kindness made all the difference.