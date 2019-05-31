FDA hearing is first step toward regulating CBD

(NBC News) Cannabidiol, or CBD, is touted as a magic elixir, found in everything from coffee to capsules to creams.

The Food and Drug Administration is seeking clarity on the supplement and took a first step Friday toward regulating CBD, hearing from more than 140 people including doctors, retailers, trade groups and researchers.

“Right now they are marketed and they are not tested under FDA approved strategies for safety and efficacy. The public opinion is guiding how we’re treating a number of disorders,” said Elise Weerts of Johns Hopkins University.

CBD’S popularity is growing as users report health benefits from pain relief, reduced anxiety, and even better skin, but most claims lack scientific proof and FDA officials say critical questions remain.

“What if someone applies a topical CBD lotion, consumes a CBD beverage or candy and consumes some CBD oil? How much is too much? How will it interact with other drugs a person may be taking? What if she’s pregnant?” asked FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Norman Sharpless.

The information now goes to a federal group tasked with deciding the next step.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2WvH9ST