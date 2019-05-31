Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bike trail booby trap leaves Pennsylvania man injured

PENNSYLVANIA – (WBRE) A Pennsylvania man is recovering from injuries he suffered when he encountered a booby trap while riding a bike on Luzerne County’s Back Mountain Trail.

Dave Bass says while he was injured, he knows it could have been much, much worse.

“I was stunned when it first happened. I didn’t know what to expect,” Bass said. “At the last minute, I saw what I thought was a dangling downed power line, something like that and then boom, I hit a rope. Somebody had tied a rope across the trail from a tree to a large rock. It caught my bike and flipped me to the ground real hard. I hit my head and crashed on top of the bike.”

He suffered numerous injuries.

“Shoulder, elbow, both sides. Bruised ribs. I had x-rays today,” Bass said.

Jon McMichael

Jon McMichael

Jon McMichael is the digital reporter for KOAA. He's been with the station since October 2017.
