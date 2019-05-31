Animal control pulls 140 dogs from filthy home in California

CALIFORNIA – On Friday, nearly 140 dogs were pulled out of a filthy home in an upscale Southern California gated community. Conditions were so bad, animal control officers had to wear hazmat suits to enter.

Orange police said they were contacted by animal care officials Thursday after an anonymous tip for possible animal cruelty. The residents allowed officers to enter the home and conduct a welfare check on the animals.

The dogs were all small breeds. Police said the two residents of the home were given misdemeanor citations for animal cruelty, but the case was ongoing and further charges were possible. After the bust, the house was declared uninhabitable.