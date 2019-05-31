Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Accident on southbound I-25 kills one person

MONUMENT – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on southbound I-25 at the Monument exit. The driver of a black vehicle lost control and crashed into the side of the Highway 105 bridge on the right side of the highway just before 10:30 a.m.

Emergency equipment and investigators are all on the right shoulder and no lanes are blocked, but there are delays for southbounders. Even though they’re on the right shoulder, remember the “Move Over” law and make sure to change lanes.

the exact cause of the accident and the driver’s information are not being released at this time.

 

 

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
