12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

GREENLAND – It’s the first in what CDOT is saying will be a series of longer-duration closures along the Gap Project on I-25. Staring on Monday, June 3rd, crews will require a 12-hour overnight, closing the left lane of northbound I-25 before Greenland Rd. and the ramp from northbound to Greenland Rd.

The closures begin Monday night at 6:00 p.m. and the lanes won’t re-open until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The mile and a half left lane closure and the ramp closure are necessary to construct pavement, which will help maintain two travel lanes in both directions of I-25 as construction increases at Greenland Road. During and following this work, all traffic will shift to the right. With only one lane getting through during the overnight hours, you can expect some delays, but for commuters headed to Castle Rock and Denver early in the morning, it could cause longer delays with the heavier morning traffic.

There are two alternate routes that can be used, but they are not great options. Use can use Highway 83 or even Highway 105 to get around I-25.

Motorists can expect to see more lengthy closures through the summer and there are plans to increase law enforcement along the 18-mile stretch of the Gap Project.

CDOT is improving 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will operate as an Express Lane and you will be charged a fee, but CDOT says it will be free to vehicles with three or more people and motorcycles. All travelers will have the choice of taking the general-purpose lanes for free.

The $350 million project also includes shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, new wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement and modernizing technology. Project completion will occur in 2022.

Travel options to improve commutes are available during construction. Some of the services include a new Bustang route from Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center. CDOT is partnering with the Denver Regional Council of Governments’ Way to Go program to provide more commuting options, such as incentives to vanpool and carpool. Click here for more information.