Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Police say they have found a body believed to be a 5-year-old Utah girl taken from her home and killed by her uncle five days ago.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Wednesday that the body believed to be Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley was found in a heavily wooded area less than a block from her home.

Jensen said her 21-year-old uncle told his lawyer where the body was hidden. A positive identification is pending.

Jensen says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in exchange for the map provided by suspect Alex Whipple.

The discovery came hours after Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and other counts.

Whipple’s lawyer Shannon Demler says his client knows he did something inexcusable but wanted the family to find some kind of closure.

Whipple’s grandfather says his grandson had a sad childhood but never showed violent tendencies that would suggest he was capable of killing anyone.

He says Alex Whipple’s mother left the family when he was young, leaving his father to raise three children alone while he worked as a truck driver.

He says Alex Whipple spent time in foster homes and didn’t graduate from high school.

