Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

USB-cable-recall
Target recalls USB cable (CPSC)

Target stores are recalling a 3-foot lightning USB charging cable due to an electrical hazard.

The metal around the heyday cable can become electrically charged if it contacts the wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.

The metal charging cable is purple, green, and blue iridescent, with the model number 080 08 8261 printed on the side of the packaging.

Target stores say around 90,000 of the cables were sold.

Anyone who has the item should return it to Target for a full refund.

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

3:26 pm
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

3:11 pm
WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

2:50 pm
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content