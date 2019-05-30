Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

Target stores are recalling a 3-foot lightning USB charging cable due to an electrical hazard.

The metal around the heyday cable can become electrically charged if it contacts the wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.

The metal charging cable is purple, green, and blue iridescent, with the model number 080 08 8261 printed on the side of the packaging.

Target stores say around 90,000 of the cables were sold.

Anyone who has the item should return it to Target for a full refund.

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.