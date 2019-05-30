Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe weather unleashes tornadoes, flooding across central U.S.

CANON, Tx (NBC News) – A pattern of severe weather continues, unleashing violent tornadoes and catastrophic flooding across the country.

In the last two weeks, hundreds of tornadoes have hit in more than a dozen states.

The latest twister touched down in Canton, Texas Wednesday.

An intense twister also ripped apart homes west of Kansas City. Officials say at least 15 people suffered storm-related injuries.

Meanwhile, flood waters are rushing through more than a dozen states, stretching from Louisiana to South Dakota.

Braggs, Oklahoma is completely blocked off by water, while residents near Tulsa are preparing to evacuate if the Arkansas River overpowers the levees.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed a second emergency proclamation to add more funds to the state’s emergency response. So far, he’s approved a total of $350,000. The governorsays he’s working with state and federal agencies to make sure Arkansas has the resources it needs to fight the rising water, and pay to repair what gets through.

