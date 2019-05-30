President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS – President Trump will be the commencement speaker at the 61st Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday morning.

Air Force One is expected to land at Peterson Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. A motorcade will then take him to Falcon Stadium, where he is expected to arrive at 10:10 a.m., roughly 20 minutes before the ceremony begins. He’s expected to deliver his speech around 10:40 a.m.

The president’s visit comes one day after Robert Mueller’s first public statement about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The president has not publicly addressed Mueller’s statements, in which he said, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Trump did send several tweets Thursday morning about the investigation.

The Greatest Presidential Harassment in history. After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation, highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

….say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false acquisition, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

It’s not clear if Trump will address the investigation in his speech or before he travels to Colorado Springs.