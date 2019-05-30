Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS – President Trump will be the commencement speaker at the 61st Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday morning.

Air Force One is expected to land at Peterson Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. A motorcade will then take him to Falcon Stadium, where he is expected to arrive at 10:10 a.m., roughly 20 minutes before the ceremony begins. He’s expected to deliver his speech around 10:40 a.m.

The president’s visit comes one day after Robert Mueller’s first public statement about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The president has not publicly addressed Mueller’s statements, in which he said, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Trump did send several tweets Thursday morning about the investigation.

It’s not clear if Trump will address the investigation in his speech or before he travels to Colorado Springs.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
