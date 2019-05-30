Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

Today’s Forecast:

Graduation Day at the Air Force Academy! Congratulations!!

Starting off clear today with plenty of morning sunshine. Now that we have said good-bye to our last storm system, we’ll start to warm up this afternoon. However, with the moisture leftover from recent rains, daytime heating, and a weak upper level disturbance, thunderstorms will pop-up in the higher elevations and south along the New Mexico Border. Baca County is on the extreme edge of a marginal risk for Severe Weather today. Thunderstorms that do pop up will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds. Highs in the Springs will reach the mid 60s with Pueblo and the Plains reaching the mid 70s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 65; Low – 43. Morning sunshine with increasing clouds and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

PUEBLO: High – 73; Low – 46. Morning sunshine with increasing clouds and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: High – 71; Low – 46. Morning sunshine with increasing clouds and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 55; Low – 35. Mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Morning sunshine with increasing clouds and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Sunny to start, become partly cloudy later in the day. Chance of thunderstorms along the New Mexico border in Las Animas and Baca counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Mostly Cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Small hail and gusty winds are possible..

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The Jet Stream begins to lift northward this weekend and bring us a southerly wind flow. This will help boost out temperatures to above seasonal norms for the first time in quite some time. We’ll keep the chance for a late day T’Storm in for Friday and Saturday thanks to leftover moisture and daytime heating, but it shouldn’t be anything to cancel your plans over. If you’re not a fan of the cool, cloudy weather as of late, you’ve earned a break this weekend! Enjoy it, because another storm system works in late next week which could again bring our temperatures to below seasonal norms.