Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

Thad Cochran
FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to supporters following his victory over Democrat Travis Childers and Reform Party candidate Shawn O’Hara, at his victory party in Jackson, Miss. Seven-term Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 81. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Seven-term Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, has died. He was 81.

Cochran’s final chief of staff, Brad White, said Cochran died Thursday.

Cochran was elected to the U.S. House in 1972. When he won a Senate seat in 1978, he became the first Republican since Reconstruction to win statewide office in Mississippi.

He led the Appropriations Committee in 2005-06 and regained the chairmanship in January 2015, when the GOP retook the Senate.

Known for working across party lines, Cochran easily won most of his re-election campaigns. However, he struggled before winning a 2014 Republican primary over a tea party-backed state lawmaker who was received financial support from libertarian-leaning groups that criticized Cochran as a big spender.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

9:38 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

9:21 am
Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment

Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment

9:16 am
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment

Scroll to top
Skip to content