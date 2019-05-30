FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

WASHINGTON – Friday the Food and Drug Administration will hold a public hearing to get scientific data and information about the safety, manufacturing, product quality, marketing, labeling, and sale of products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived substances.

This comes about five months after the 2018 Farm Bill took effect and removed industrial hemp from Schedule I prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act. Industrial hemp is defined as cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis.

The Farm Bill kept in place the regulatory authority of the FDA over cannabis and cannabis-derived products, including CBD, used in food and pharmaceutical products. The FDA has said it intends to regulate these items in the same manner as any other food or drug ingredient.

An agenda for the hearing is available on the FDA website. The FDA will also live-stream the hearing. The agency is accepting public comments until July 2.