Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

 

WASHINGTON – Friday the Food and Drug Administration will hold a public hearing to get scientific data and information about the safety, manufacturing, product quality, marketing, labeling, and sale of products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived substances.

This comes about five months after the 2018 Farm Bill took effect and removed industrial hemp from Schedule I prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act. Industrial hemp is defined as cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis.

The Farm Bill kept in place the regulatory authority of the FDA over cannabis and cannabis-derived products, including CBD, used in food and pharmaceutical products. The FDA has said it intends to regulate these items in the same manner as any other food or drug ingredient.

An agenda for the hearing is available on the FDA website. The FDA will also live-stream the hearing. The agency is accepting public comments until July 2.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

10:37 pm
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content