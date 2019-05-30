Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Disneyland’s new ‘Star Wars’ Attraction opens Friday

ANAHEIM, Ca. (NBC News) – The marriage of Disney and Star Wars has given birth to a major new attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” opens to the public Friday.

The park promises to take fans beyond the movies, without traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

The “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” ride is the centrepiece for the park, which also offers food, merchandise and plenty of opportunities for visitors to create their own light sabers and droids.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KeB2M7

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

10:37 pm
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content