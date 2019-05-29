Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rhode Island woman engages in tug of war with bear looking for lunch

RHODE ISLAND (WJAR) – A woman had a very close encounter with a large black bear in the town of Narragansett Tuesday.

Brenda McCloskey said she had just finished up working on a property in the Camp Varnum area, when she spotted the bear near the back of her parked Subaru.

McCloskey said she immediately ran into her car and shut the door. At first, she said the bear tried to get into the driver’s side door, but then walked around the car when it spotted her lunch, sitting in the passenger’s seat.

“He opened the car door halfway,” said McCloskey. “I was trying to close it several times, but I couldn’t lock it until it was completely closed, so it was a tug-of-war for what seemed like an eternity.”

Mccloskey then grabbed her cell phone to call 911, and began taking photos of the bear while she waited for help.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
Gov. Polis signs bill 'defelonizing' single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

12:01 pm
Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update

11:48 am
