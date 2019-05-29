Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS – Class of 2019 commencement at the United States Air Force Academy is guaranteed to create traffic and congestion issues, exacerbated further by the prominence of the keynote speaker, President Donald Trump.

For those with tickets to the event, the base gates will open at 6:00 a.m., with long lines of cars expected along North Academy Boulevard approaching the south gate and North Gate Boulevard approaching the north gate. Exit ramps from I-25 are expected to be packed, as well as approach lanes of the interstate for each interchange. Tailgating is not allowed.

Gates to Falcon Stadium open at 7:30 a.m., with extremely long lines expected due to the additional security procedures required due to the presence of the President. Guests should expect to pass through metal detectors and have their bags, purses, and other items searched. Certain items are not allowed inside the stadium.

PROHIBITED:

Illegal substances, marijuana, alcohol, tobacco

Weapons, including box cutters and scissors

Nalgene bottles

Hand bags larger than 12x12x12

Coolers

Backpacks

Bota Bags

Wine-skins

Camelbacks

Laser pointers

Fireworks

Pets (except ADA-compliant service animals)

Umbrellas

Sticks, bats, poles

Footballs, frisbees, inflatable balls

Artificial noisemakers

Baby seats or large strollers (collapsible strollers permitted)

PERMITTED:

Food, as long as it’s in a transparent one-gallon zip lock bag

Sunscreen, but in 6-ounce tubes or less (no aerosol spray)

Sealed water bottles 24 ounces or less (water is the only beverage allowed)

The ceremony begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. No one will be allowed entry or exit from the time the ceremony begins until the Thunderbirds performance concludes.

Extremely heavy traffic and difficult parking is expected in areas of Interquest Parkway and North Gate Boulevard nearest the Academy. Local restaurants are expecting to be filled to the brim and business parking lots are expected to be full. Some businesses are charging for access to their parking lots or patio seating.

The scenic overlook off southbound I-25 between Interquest Parkway and Briargate Parkway is closed to the public all day Thursday and unavailable for Thunderbirds viewing. CDOT is telling drivers not to pull off I-25 to park on the shoulder during the Thunderbirds display.

Although the precise route for President Trump’s motorcade from Peterson Air Force Base to the Air Force Academy has not been announced due to security concerns, CDOT is telling drivers to avoid Powers Boulevard, Fountain Boulevard, and I-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

In case of high-threat weather conditions, the ceremony will be relocated from Falcon Stadium to the Cadet Field House. Due to the limited seating capacity at the Cadet Field House, the ceremony would be restricted to graduates and three of their guests. It would not be open to the public or media. The Air Force Academy graduation has never been forced to utilize this relocation procedure.