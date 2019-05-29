Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hemp moratorium, “temporary” in Pueblo

PUEBLO – A hemp moratorium listed on Pueblo City Council’s agenda was tabled. It will be back for discussion at a future date. Council Members want more detailed information.

The term moratorium may be misleading to some who see the agenda item title. “We should’ve called it a temporary moratorium so that people understand that we’re just trying to get a framework and get our arms around answers, some of the general questions, before we open up the flood gates,” said Pueblo City Council, President Dennis Flores.

Agricultural production of hemp was legalized at a federal level about six months ago. Flores thinks the hemp industry will take-off across the United States. “We’re going to encourage industries or companies that want to move into Pueblo, we want to encourage them to come and consider us.” Before that happens the city has to put in place regulations.

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom is a reporter at KOAA News 5 in Southern Colorado
