Griswold defends decision to work with Planned Parenthood

DENVER – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswald defended her decision to work with executives at Planned Parenthood to prepare an announcement of her boycott of taxpayer-funded travel to Alabama after that state passed a restrictive new abortion law.

Griswold said she reached out to Planned Parenthood for advice on the press release because she considers them experts on abortion issues.

“Of course I reached out Planned Parenthood, they’re the leading provider of women’s healthcare in the nation and one of the leading experts on this issue,” Griswold said. “I stand by my decision and I will always fight for women’s rights and for Colorado values.”

Former Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert discovered emails between Griswold’s communication director and executives with Planned Parenthood through an open records request. Staiert, who served under Republican Secretaries of State Wayne Williams and Scott Gessler, said she sent the request after reading posts on social media suggesting that talking points prepared by Planned Parenthood were being distributed among the staff.

“So, I did the open records request to try to find those talking points,” Staiert explained.

Most of 25 pages of emails she received were responses from either reporters or members of the public who replied to the press release sent on May 16 by Communications Director Serena Woods. However, a few pages contain emails Woods sent and received prior to issuing that press release. Those messages were to Whitney Phillips, Vice President of Communications for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, and Jack Teter, the group’s state political director.

Woods asked the executives for thoughts/edits on a draft of the release. Phillips recommended changing the phrase “Right to Choose Reproductive Health” to “Right to Reproductive Health Care” noting in the margins that their polling suggests “pro-life/pro-choice” language is polarizing and “turns folks off.”

She also suggested removing a reference to a regional training being held in Denver next month by the Election Center, the group that runs the training at Auburn University that is affected by Griswold’s boycott. Phillips said in her email that the sentence seemed “a little inside baseball.”

Teter replied that he was traveling and to, “go ahead without me.”

Both edits were included in the final release. Staiert sees the exchange as a conflict of interest.

“Here is a huge lobbying group and a huge special interest group in Colorado that she is supposed to be overseeing, and instead she is coordinating with them,” Staiert said.

Records reported through the Secretary of State’s campaign finance portal show that Planned Parenthood’s independent expenditure committee raised $211,672 to support Democratic candidates for state offices, including Griswold, during the 2018 mid-term elections.

Lobbying records published on the Secretary of State’s also website show the organization hired Denver lobbying firm Mendez, Barkis and Associates to represent their interests on more a dozen bills during the 2019 legislative session.

In response to a request for comment, Neta Meltzer, the Strategic Communication Manager for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, told News 5:

“Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains proudly provides health care to over 90,000 patients every year. In that time, 22,000 young people are taught comprehensive sex education by our expert educators, and 78,000 new activists joined us last year. We are looked to as leaders in sexual and reproductive health care. Patients, young people, parents, activists, community leaders, elected officials, and the media come to us as a trusted resource for our expertise in reproductive health care.”

Griswold said Coloradoans can trust her to be fair in running the state’s elections. She pointed to a series of reform bills she backed which were signed by Governor Polis Wednesday as proof she is committed to strictly regulating special interests.

House Bill 1248 prevents lobbyists from disguising their clients on disclosure forms by claiming attorney-client privilege. House Bill 1318 requires groups who give money to super PACs to disclose their funding sources in campaign finance filings. It also prevents foreign contributions on political messages. Senate Bill 19-232 codifies the enforcement mechanism established through rulemaking for campaign finance violations.

The Automatic Voter Registration bill SB19-235 expands voter registration efforts at state drivers licenses offices and Medicaid offices. The omnibus Modifications to Uniform Elections Code HB19-1278 expands the number of ballot drop box locations and requires counties to open additional Voter Service and Polling Centers. Finally, Senate Bill 19-202 expands ballot access for voters with disabilities by requiring the use of nonvisual and low-vision technologies to help those voters mark their ballots.

“I truly believe that every eligible Coloradoan; Republican, Democrat, and Independent alike, deserves to have their voice heard in our democracy,” Griswold said.

Staiert testified against Senate Bill 232 because she believes it gives too much power to the Secretary of State over investigations into campaign finance violations. She is contemplating a statewide ballot issue to ask voters to restructure the position of Secretary of State making it an appointed rather than elected post.