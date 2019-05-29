Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bolton: Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind recent oil tanker attacks

FILE – National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to speak at the commencement for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser claims that four oil tankers Emirati officials alleged were sabotaged off the coast of Fujairah were attacked “almost certainly by Iran.”

John Bolton made the comment on Wednesday while speaking to journalists in Abu Dhabi ahead of meetings he planned with top Emirati officials.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton declined to offer any evidence to support his comments.

The top security adviser to President Donald Trump says that there’s “no reason” for Iran to breach the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers other than to seek atomic weapons.

Bolton said: “There’s no reason for them to do it unless it is to reduce the breakout time to nuclear weapons.”

The U.S. pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers a year ago. Iran now says it too will begin backing away from the accord.

America recently deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The U.S. also pulled nonessential diplomats out of Iraq and sent hundreds more troops to the region.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

6:08 am
Bolton: Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind recent oil tanker attacks

Bolton: Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind recent oil tanker attacks

5:59 am
Raising Cane’s giving away free chicken to celebrate opening of Colorado Springs restaurant

Raising Cane’s giving away free chicken to celebrate opening of Colorado Springs restaurant

5:34 am
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Bolton: Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind recent oil tanker attacks
News

Bolton: Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind recent oil tanker attacks

Raising Cane’s giving away free chicken to celebrate opening of Colorado Springs restaurant
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s giving away free chicken to celebrate opening of Colorado Springs restaurant

Scroll to top
Skip to content