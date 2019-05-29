Bolton: Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind recent oil tanker attacks

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser claims that four oil tankers Emirati officials alleged were sabotaged off the coast of Fujairah were attacked “almost certainly by Iran.”

John Bolton made the comment on Wednesday while speaking to journalists in Abu Dhabi ahead of meetings he planned with top Emirati officials.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton declined to offer any evidence to support his comments.

The top security adviser to President Donald Trump says that there’s “no reason” for Iran to breach the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers other than to seek atomic weapons.

Bolton said: “There’s no reason for them to do it unless it is to reduce the breakout time to nuclear weapons.”

The U.S. pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers a year ago. Iran now says it too will begin backing away from the accord.

America recently deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The U.S. also pulled nonessential diplomats out of Iraq and sent hundreds more troops to the region.

