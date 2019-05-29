Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

Ananya Vinay
Ananya Vinay, 2017 champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ananya Vinay, the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion, has had quite a year.

It started with confetti cannons on stage after she spelled “marocain” correctly. Then she made the rounds: talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and other media appearances.

Ananya Vinay
Ananya Vinay, 2017 champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

She rode in a limo to the Golden State Warriors’ final basketball game of last season, and got to see the trophy presentation when her team won the championship.

“It was really exciting,” she said.

RELATED: 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

She also toured the Google campus, got a rally at her school and had a day named in her honor by the governor of California. It was all a big surprise, she said.

And she’s picked up other hobbies, too: she made it to the National Science Bowl, the state science fair and competed in Mathcounts.

Ananya Vinay

She also wants to write more and join the forensics team. And she’s started a website and tutors some spellers.

A lot of it comes from her Bee experience.

“It really gives you a lot of confidence,” Ananya said. “It gives you a lot of knowledge about the world.”

Ananya carried the trophy in to the opening ceremony Monday night and kicked off the Bee.

“I’m really glad to be back; I have a lot of friends here,” she said. “I’m hoping for the best for every competitor.”

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

12:01 pm
Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

11:48 am
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update
News

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

Scroll to top
Skip to content