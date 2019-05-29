300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WOODLAND PARK – Firefighters have increased containment on the 7-acre 300 Fire, which is burning off of Rampart Range Road.

As of Tuesday night, firefighters report the fire is 25% contained. The fire’s size has not grown. Investigators determined it was caused by a campfire in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, containment was 10 percent. Rampart Range Road is open, but drivers should be mindful that fire trucks and crews will be active in the area.

The fire is burning approximately 2 miles to the northeast of Woodland Park. No structures are threatened at this time.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
