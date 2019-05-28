Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research

DENVER (AP) – More than 1,700 people walking on a University of Colorado campus were unknowingly photographed as part of a facial recognition research project.

The Denver Post reported Monday that professor Terrance Boult set up a long-range surveillance camera in an office window at the Colorado Springs campus. It captured more than 16,000 images of passers-by during the spring semesters of 2012 and 2013.

Boult says the images were collected to create a dataset to enhance facial recognition technology.

It was made publicly available online in 2016 and was taken down in April.

Boult says he waited five years to release the dataset online to protect student privacy.

University spokesman Jared Verner says a panel reviewed the research protocol for the project, which was first reported on by the Colorado Springs Independent .

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88

Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88

1:32 pm
UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research

1:22 pm
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

1:19 pm
Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88
Covering Colorado

Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research
News

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Scroll to top
Skip to content