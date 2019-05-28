Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds

COLORADO SPRINGS – She smashed records on the slopes and brought home gold twice for Team USA. On Tuesday, skiing World Cup Champion and Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin took her love of speed to a whole new level by riding with the United State Air Force Thunderbirds.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Shiffrin said shortly after landing from her demonstration flight. “I’m still like dizzy and my knees are shaking. It’s crazy.”

Pilot Maj. Jason Markzon explained that the flight included a variety of the maneuvers the squadron will perform during their air show on Thursday for the Air Force Academy graduation. Flying through knife edge turns at 500 to 600 miles per hour can put tremendous strain on the body. The G-force pressure can reach the equivalent of 9 times the pull of gravity. So, the pilots taught Shiffrin breathing techniques to endure the additional strain before suiting up.

“The first one was like a tester, and it was I think he said it was 4Gs,” Shiffrin said. “It was like alright, yeah, okay and everything feels like it was falling off your body, I don’t know how to explain it.”

“Athletes tend to do better I think just because their workout routine is a little more consistent,” Markzon said. “They’re used to kind of strenuous, vigorous activity.”

There’s another benefit to inviting athletes to fly. Their brand can reach younger audiences, and with any luck, help the squadron to fulfill their mission to recruit, retain, and inspire a new generation of pilots.

“It kind of ties right along perfectly with what we’re trying to do and I would say she’s sort of a natural at it.”

For Shiffrin, it’s was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“That was the most amazing experience,” she said.

The air show will happen promptly at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Groups of onlookers have traditionally gathered outside of businesses in the Briargate and Northgate neighborhoods to watch the show. Stopping on the Interstate to watch the air show is highly discouraged. Motorists who do so will be ticketed.