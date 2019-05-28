Parker man sentenced to prison after leaving a female motorcyclist to die

A Parker man is sentenced to 9 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist near Sedalia in October of 2017. Douglas County District Court Judge David Stevens sentenced 49-year-old Ronald Hargrove, 49, to prison for the Class 3 felony “leaving the scene of an accident involving death” in the death of 69-year-old Suzanne Weston of Parker.

Stevens cited the fact that Hargrove was driving with a revoked license and with no sleep. Hargrove also had low levels of alcohol, THC and prescription medications in his system. He had two previous DUI convictions and refused to follow through with treatment. The judge says he “violated out” of the substance abuse programs that he was required to do.

On Oct. 12th, 2017, Weston was riding her motorcycle single file with three other motorcyclists on northbound U.S. 85 in Douglas County. The riders moved into the left-turn-only lane and slowed to wait for a green light to turn onto Colorado 67 toward Sedalia. Weston was the rider last in line at the light.

Hargrove was driving northbound on U.S. 85 in his Dodge Ram when he went from the right lane into the left turn lane and cut off other witnesses in a separate vehicle. His truck hit Weston and he drove onto the right side of the southbound lanes, through a ditch and onto a frontage road. Hargrove got out of his truck, walked over to Weston lying in the road and got back into his truck and drove away.

Witnesses got the license plate number and Hargrove was pulled over and arrested by a Douglas County deputy a short time later. He admitted to driving away from the crash and said he did so because he had warrants for his arrest. His Colorado drivers license was suspended at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, Weston was taken to the hospital but she did not survive her injuries.

Earlier this month, a Douglas County jury found Hargrove guilty of leaving the scene and of “vehicular homicide, reckless driving,” which is a Class 4 felony. Prosecutors called his actions “horrific” and “appalling” and asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.