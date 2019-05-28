Out with the old-In with the new for CSPD’s Sand Creek substation

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS – After years of being in need of a larger, more accommodating police substation, the Sand Creek division is finally getting a new, modern facility. Starting on Wednesday, May 29th, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Sand Creek substation located at 4125 Center Park Drive, will no longer be open to the public.

If you’re in need of police services, you’ll need to go to the new building which is located at 950 Academy Park Loop. The new substation is located on the north side of Fountain Boulevard, just to the northwest of the old substation.

All contact phone numbers for Sand Creek are remaining the same. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is being held on June 17th, at 10:00 a.m.

Nia Bender

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
