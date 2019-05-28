Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Only abortion clinic in Missouri could be forced to close later this week

St. Louis Planned Parenthood
FILE – Teresa Pettis, 21, right, greets a passerby outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, Friday, May 17, 2019. Pettis was one of a small number of abortion opponents protesting outside the clinic on the day the Missouri Legislature passed a sweeping measure banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Planned Parenthood says Missouri’s only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license.

Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference Tuesday that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Phone and email messages left for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Gov. Mike Parson’s office haven’t been returned.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures. Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Associated Press

Only abortion clinic in Missouri could be forced to close later this week

