Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Today’s Forecast:

Rain and a few thunderstorms are back in the forecast today as a large upper level low pressure system moves north of southern Colorado. Rain is most likely across the Pikes Peak region today, both in the mountains and down to El Paso County. Small hail is possible across northern El Paso County, mainly in and around Monument Hill in the afternoon. Isolated rain chances are present in the southern mountains, Canon City and Pueblo today, but those chances remain very small. Cooler air under heavy afternoon cloud cover and rain will keep our temperatures around 10 degrees cooler than we saw yesterday, especially in the Pikes Peak region. Tonight any rain in the region will dry out and disappear by midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 60; Low – 38. Increasing cloud cover today with a strong wind at times and showers off and on from lunch through 10 pm tonight. Severe weather is not expected, neither is snow across even the north side of Colorado Springs. While hail chances exist today, especially on the north side of town, any hail we see would likely be pea to dime sized at the biggest.

PUEBLO: High – 70; Low – 43. Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds and wind through the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are possible in the afternoon, but the chances remain pretty low.

CANON CITY: High – 65; Low – 41. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as the day moves on with scattered and isolated showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon to the early evening. Any rain the area is much more likely in northern Fremont County in the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 48, Low – 30. Building cloud cover with off and on showers from lunch through the afternoon and evening hours. Snow could fall with rain at times, mainly this evening, with little to no accumulation in grassy areas.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s, Low – 30s. Dry in the morning with rain and a few thunderstorms coming down from Denver into the Tri-Lakes area around lunch. Rain will continue off and on from the afternoon through the evening hours, with a brief rain/snow mix possible after 8 pm tonight. Small hail is possible during the day under any heavy thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected.

PLAINS: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds and wind through the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are possible in the afternoon, but the chances remain pretty low.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s, Low – 30s. Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds and wind through the afternoon. Dry skies are expected through the southern I-25 corridor but scattered showers are likely west into the mountains.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The coolest air of the week arrives tonight and sticks around through Wednesday with highs back into the 50s and 60s. Rain is going to be a bit more widespread tomorrow with weaker and more scattered showers by Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast from Friday through Sunday with increasing warmth into the weekend. Next week will hopefully be dry as we try and snap our jetstream into a warmer ridge pattern… but it’s no guarantee at this point.