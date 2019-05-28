Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) – Authorities say a man carrying a knife in each hand attacked schoolgirls waiting at a bus stop in Kawasaki, just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, wounding 16 people and leaving three dead, including himself. Most of the injured were schoolgirls at a Catholic school.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the stabbing spree as harrowing, adding that he is outraged and will take all necessary measures for children’s safety.

Abe said: “It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment… I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children.”

Reports said the attacker approached a group of children at the bus stop with a knife in each hand screaming “I will kill you!”

The attack occurred as Abe hosted U.S. President Donald Trump, who offered his sympathy to the victims.

He said: “I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning in Tokyo. All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieves for the victims and their families.”

Trump is finishing a state visit to Japan and was on stage with Abe when he made the comments.

