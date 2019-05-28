Auto-pedestrian crash blocks lanes on N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – All lanes are now open on N. Academy Blvd. at Shrider after a man was hit by a car in the lanes. The accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. and CSPD’s Major Accident Union conducted the investigation. The lanes were re-opened at about 4:40 p.m.
Police say a man was crossing the street where there was no legal crosswalk when he was struck by a car. The driver is not being found to be at fault in the accident as a result. The name of the man hasn’t been released and he is expected to survive.
There is an accident on Shrider and Academy in Colorado Springs, expect delays if you’re going down this road. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/eMhY0rRzY2
