Auto-pedestrian crash blocks lanes on N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – All lanes are now open on N. Academy Blvd. at Shrider after a man was hit by a car in the lanes. The accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. and CSPD’s Major Accident Union conducted the investigation. The lanes were re-opened at about 4:40 p.m.

Police say a man was crossing the street where there was no legal crosswalk when he was struck by a car. The driver is not being found to be at fault in the accident as a result. The name of the man hasn’t been released and he is expected to survive.