Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Auto-pedestrian crash blocks lanes on N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – All lanes are now open on N. Academy Blvd. at Shrider after a man was hit by a car in the lanes. The accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. and CSPD’s Major Accident Union conducted the investigation.  The lanes were re-opened at about 4:40 p.m.

Police say a man was crossing the street where there was no legal crosswalk when he was struck by a car. The driver is not being found to be at fault in the accident as a result. The name of the man hasn’t been released and he is expected to survive.

 

Nia Bender

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
More News
Out with the old-In with the new for CSPD’s Sand Creek substation

Out with the old-In with the new for CSPD’s Sand Creek substation

4:29 pm
City addresses illegal dumping at Cottonwood Creek Park

City addresses illegal dumping at Cottonwood Creek Park

4:03 pm
TSA allows passengers to bring drug derived from marijuana

TSA allows passengers to bring drug derived from marijuana

3:48 pm
Out with the old-In with the new for CSPD’s Sand Creek substation
News

Out with the old-In with the new for CSPD’s Sand Creek substation

City addresses illegal dumping at Cottonwood Creek Park
Covering Colorado

City addresses illegal dumping at Cottonwood Creek Park

TSA allows passengers to bring drug derived from marijuana
News

TSA allows passengers to bring drug derived from marijuana

Scroll to top
Skip to content