Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE – The main roadway through Palmer Lake is closed while SWAT officers try to coax out a barricaded suspect holed up in a townhome. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, assisting Monument Police, says the suspect is in a townhome on Dale Street, near the intersection of State Highway 105.

Viewer-submitted photos show officers in tactical gear pointing long guns toward one of the townhomes. A neighbor who has a “bird’s-eye view” of the situation says it has been ongoing for several hours. News 5 has a crew on-scene and will provide updates when they are provided by and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.