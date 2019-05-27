Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police say a woman is recovering from a facial fracture after she was hit by her boyfriend Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Garden Trail, near Academy and Union, at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Anthony Fuentez, also pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She and her two children ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

When officers arrived, they found Fuentez hiding in a closet. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on felony domestic violence charges.

